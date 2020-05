AUSTIN (KXAN) — Close to 50,000 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, and state leaders said they haven’t been able to contact every Texan who has tested positive.

The Department of State Health Services said they’d need a team of around 4,000 to 5,000 workers, including contact tracers, to contact those who have tested positive. Other jobs include case managers and epidemiologists.