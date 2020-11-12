Central Texas teacher accused of shooting, killing teenage son

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas schoolteacher is jailed under a murder charge in the fatal shooting of her teenage son as she was driving him to his first day at a new school.

Sarah Elizabeth Hunt is in McLennan County Jail in Waco under a $500,000 bond.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies and police in the small town of Riesel were called Monday morning to a reported stalled vehicle.

They arrived to find 17-year-old Garrett Hunt’s body in the front seat with multiple gunshot wounds and a .40-caliber handgun on the floorboard.

His mother said she didn’t mean to shoot him.

