Central Texas woman arrested for attempted kidnapping

Lacy Lakeview police have arrested a woman accused of trying to snatch a 4-year-old boy from the back seat of a car on Saturday.

Investigators say Alkanha Thompson approached the car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on North Lacy Drive, opened a back door and attempted to pull the boy out.

Police say the child resisted and the mother jumped out of the car and fought the woman, forcing her to the ground.

When officers got to the scene, they say Thompson told them that she saw the young boy in the car and wanted him. They also say she confessed to smoking K2, a synthetic form of marijuana, an hour before the incident.

Thompson is in custody on a charge of Attempted Kidnapping, and is being held on a $6,000 bond.