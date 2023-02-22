ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The CEO of the Abilene Association of Realtors was recognized during the Texas Realtors Winter Meeting in February. Executive Ken Hogan was named the 2022 Tom D. Morton Association Executive of the Year.

This award is presented each year to an executive of a realtor association who resembles the high standards and leadership quality set by Tom D. Morton, former vice president of the Houston Association of Realtors.

Hogan has worked with the Abilene Association of Realtors for more than five years. According to a press release from the Abilene association, Hogan has been a strong and respected leader with a high commitment to the community.

Previously, he earned the REALTOR Certified Executive designation, an award presented to staff who are dedicated and driven to professional growth. Hogan has a Master’s in Business Administration from Tarleton State University and is a Certified Association Executive.

Throughout his time, Hogan has volunteered at state and national levels for the REALTOR organization and was a chair member for the Texas REALTORS Association Executive Leadership Committee in 2020. He currently serves as a treasurer of the Rotary Club in Abilene.