ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Ceremonies were held Wednesday morning at the Taylor County Courthouse to honor fallen officers who have served in this area.

The 22 fallen officers who served in this area were remembered on the lawn of the Taylor County Courthouse, where law enforcement and their loved ones were there to honor them.

Our fallen officers go back as far as 1884 to present day.

