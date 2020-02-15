Ceremony honors late CHS Jr. ROTC Commander Chief John Hewitt

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — There was a ceremony and tribute at Cooper High School Friday afternoon honoring Air Force Junior ROTC Commander Chief John Hewitt.
Hewitt died earlier this week after fighting a lengthy battle with illness.
Chief Hewitt was an instructor for the Junior ROTC at Cooper for 15 years, and was a well-respected and beloved figure on campus.
