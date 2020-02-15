Ceremony honors late CHS Jr. ROTC Commander Chief John Hewitt

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — There was a ceremony and tribute at Cooper High School Friday afternoon honoring Air Force Junior ROTC Commander Chief John Hewitt.

Hewitt died earlier this week after fighting a lengthy battle with illness.

Chief Hewitt was an instructor for the Junior ROTC at Cooper for 15 years, and was a well-respected and beloved figure on campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News