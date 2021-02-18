Chamber of Commerce chipping in after 2 die in Buffalo Gap during winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large chunk of Buffalo Gap endured more than 48 hours with no power during this week’s winter weather.

“It’s been pure hell,” said Michaela Burns, Buffalo Gap resident.

They also lost two community members.

“Ultimately, one loss of life is too many,” said Jeff Dressen, chamber of commerce president.

Burns says she reached out for help heating her house up.

“I posted on Facebook, I had a friend bring a propane tank and heater over, but I just had one, and complete strangers which turned out to be neighbors right around the corner from me that were able to lend me some propane tanks,” said Burns.

But it isn’t only strangers helping out.

“We kind of took the bull by the horns,” said Dressen.

Dressen says the Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Perini Ranch Steakhouse to deliver hot meals to more than 250 residents.

“We’ve been able to get out, knock on doors, check on people, ask them if they need firewood. I mean, we passed out lighters to people just so they could get their fireplaces going,” said Dressen.

They also plan to pass out more than 300 meals and other resources donated by the community on Thursday night.

“Anything we can do to help. Y’all need food, you need anything, just let us know,” said Dressen.

Through their community outreach, the chamber is hoping to prevent another tragic death.

If you are in need of help, call the Buffalo Gap Chamber of Commerce.