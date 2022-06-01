ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Champions Day at Adventure Cove is making its return earlier this year. June 2 only, families can get into the aquatic park for a discounted rate- with their family member who has a disability.

From 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, families of up to four members can get into Adventure Cove for $4.00, and parkgoers with disabilities can enter for free. If you have more than four people in your party, it will be full admission for the additional members.

Regularly, adult admission costs $7.00, and children’s admission will cost $4.00 or $6.00.

Last year, Champions Day at Adventure Cove did not take place until early August.

Adventure Cove is located at 2742 South 9th Street in Abilene. The park will be open Thursday until 7:00 p.m., but the discounted rate only lasts from 9:00 to 11:00 Thursday morning.