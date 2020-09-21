Change for the Hendricks Home for Children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are lots of changes happening at the Hendrick home for kids, one of them is having the children doing distance learning for the first 6 weeks of school.

“We have the resources we have a great staff who can oversee the remote learning process why not do that and take advantage of it to keep everyone well and see how things evolve in the school system and the send our kids back,” said Seabourne, Hendrick Home for Children Executive Vice President.

The staff wants to test the waters before sending them back to campus.

The kids have mixed feelings about returning to in person classes. One student named Peter Tuyisenge said he likes being in a classroom.

“I like being in class because the teacher is right there,” said Tuyisenge.

While another student, Elisa Ingabire said she would want to stay because she likes the home cooked meals.

“The food is better than at school,” said Ingabire

The staff says they will miss having them around.

“You know it’s great having them on campus because I miss them when they go back to school,” said Seabourne.

Staff says they are proud of the kids for adjusting well. “Our kids are so adaptable; they’ve had things happen in their lives so they roll with the punches,” said Dahl.

School is not the only thing changing for the Hendrick Home this year. Their biggest fundraiser, Dancing with the Abilene Star’s, is cancelled which puts a dent into their finances.

“This year we’ve cancelled it and were disappointed but its what’s best for us and the community,” said Dahl. “We had to cut our budget, and so it is just like a regular family when times are tough you got to pull back but the kids are never going to do without.”

And even though their Dancing with the Abilene Star’s fundraiser will be cancelled, you can still donate online to help.