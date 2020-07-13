Change in reporting method boosts total COVID-19 cases to 1,174 in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A change in the way the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting COVID-19 data has pushed the total number of cases to more than a thousand.

The City of Abilene is now reporting PCR results as well as antigen, antibody and probable positive results.

Taylor County has 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,174 total. Sixteen of the new positive results are from PCR tests, and 10 are from antigen and antibody tests, the city says.

There are 50 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, but some of those may not be Taylor County residents, according to the city.

The health district is reporting 110 new recoveries and 400 active cases from PCR tests. Active cases from antigen and antibody tests have not been disclosed.

A total of 13,703 tests have been conducted. Test numbers include all PCR tests, but only include antigen and antibody tests performed since June 25.

In May, the Texas Department of Health Services notified the Taylor County Health District that antibody tests would no longer be counted toward the county’s total, but city officials say the state is asking them to start reporting them again.