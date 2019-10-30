Charge dropped against teacher seen on video punching student who called him racial slur

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a child abuse case against a former teacher who was seen on video last year repeatedly punching a high school student who called him a racial slur.

Marston Riley, 65, was arrested in November 2018 after cellphone footage captured at Maywood Academy High School showed him striking a 14-year-old boy several times before another adult intervened.

Riley worked at the school in Maywood, a small city southeast of downtown Los Angeles, as a music teacher. He was released from jail after posting bond.

Prior to the fight, the teenager confronted Riley for allegedly saying negative things about him. The video showed the boy cursing at Riley, who is black, and calling him a racial slur.

The teen was hospitalized for “moderate injuries” after the fight and then released.

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office said a motion was filed on Monday to drop a misdemeanor corporal injury charge against Riley and the court granted it. The decision to dismiss the case was based on a number of factors, including Riley not having a prior criminal record and not getting into any trouble after the altercation.

The prosecutor also took into consideration “the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident,” Riley’s age, his completion of a 10-week anger management course and his being forced into early retirement from his job.

Following the November 2018 incident, community members raised more than $90,000 for Riley.