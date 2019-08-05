Charge upgraded for suspect in death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis

HOUSTON (CNN) – Charges against the man accused of a killing a 4-year-old child in Texas have been upgraded.

Monday, the Harris County District Attorney announced Derion Vence is now charged with a first-degree felony in the death of Maleah Davis.

That carries the possibility of life in prison.

Vence, Maleah’s mother’s former fiancé, was caring for the child when she was last seen on April 30.

Her remains were recovered in Arkansas May 31.

The 27-year-old was previously charged with the crime of tampering with a corpse.

That charge remains in place.