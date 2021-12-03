‘Chatty’ and ‘outgoing’ 11-year-old Elicio needs Forever Family

Elicio is outgoing and has a great sense of humor! He is chatty about the things that he enjoys and finds interesting. Elicio enjoys listening to and telling stories once he warms up to you. He prefers not to talk on the phone for very long, but when in person, he will talk for hours if you let him. He loves riddles, jokes, and even talking about the weather! Elicio loves going to the zoo and learning about animals. He loves turtle and wishes to have a real pet turtle one day. Elicio is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He does best with routine, structure, and knowing what the rules are. Elicio is curious to know how things work and likes to take things apart to figure them out. He loves candy corn, pizza, and going on family outings. Elicio is always very polite and respectful. He uses phrases like “sir” and “ma’am” when addressing adults. He has a very caring heart and worries about those around him before he worries about himself. Elicio is the first to try to cheer someone up when they look sad or if they say they have had a tough day. He is an honest and hardworking youth. Even if Elicio is upset with something, he is willing to verbalize it and work with a trusted adult to resolve whatever issue he is upset about. He enjoys swimming, board games, Legos, drawing pictures, etc. Elicio is a very creative child. His smile is irresistible! He is a joy to be around!

Family Profile

The ideal family for Elicio will give him encouragement, motivation, and love in both good and bad times. His family will understand he will have failures and triumphs and guide him to become the best person he can be. Elicio looks forward to being part of loving family who will be with him forever.

About Me

I am a very sweet and loving young man!

To inquire about Elicio, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.