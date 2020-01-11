Checking in on Abilene street repairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Street Maintenance Fee remains a talking point, a year after going into effect. As the account has grown larger, projects have started being approved for work. At this time, there are 20 projects listed as planned for the year. Until recently, that list was a bit harder to figure out.

“We’re going to be adding quite a bit of information as we go along on these projects in 2020”, explained Public Works Director Greg McCaffery.

McCaffery added the goal is “To try to share information with the public of what are these projects that we’re considering as well as what projects are under construction.”

That information is found on the city website, abilenetx.com. It doesn’t just have a list of upcoming and ongoing work. It features a map which breaks the city into various work zones. Those zones are the same ones that the City uses as work is planned out.

The 20 projects have a total price tag of around $20 million. No matter where the roads are, or what the cost of repairs may be, the City has a goal for each repair: make sure it lasts.

“Historically what we’ve already seen is that our roadways are very flat”, said McCaffery. “We need to improve that crown so that we can facilitate water getting drained off and getting into the gutter line, helping extend the longevity of these roadways.”