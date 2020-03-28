Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- Millions of Americans are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say it's essential to act quickly and apply for unemployment benefits to protect your financial future.

Because filing for unemployment differs by state, you can go to careeronestop.org to get yourself moving in the right direction. You can find "File for unemployment benefits" under "COVID-19 unemployment insurance info." After selecting your state from the drop-down menu, you'll get the needed links to file your claim. Careeronestop.org is a website sponsored by the Department of Labor.