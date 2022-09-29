ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – National Coffee Day is Thursday and trailing just behind it is International Coffee Day on Saturday. Lucky for us, Abilene is not lacking in the coffee department one bit! We already know we have some incredible shops – but what about some of our more unique flavors?

The first known cup of coffee was brewed in Yemen in the middle of the 15th century. By 1670, according to National Day Calendar, word of coffee made its way to the Middle East. The delicious, bitter drink later spread to Italy, the rest of Europe, Indonesia and the Americas.

While we’re unsure why National Coffee Day is celebrated every year on September 29, National Today says October 1 is International Coffee Day because the International Coffee Organization said so in 2014!

Did you know about these fun coffee facts?

Technically, coffee beans are seeds

Finland drinks the most coffee in the world

Brazil is the world’s largest coffee producer

Only two U.S. states produce coffee; California and Hawaii

You can overdose on coffee

With a little bit of coffee history out of the way, let’s crack into some local favorites:

From coffee connoisseurs to newbies, the Big Country Homepage (BCH) newsroom had lots to say!

Big Country Coffee was established in 2012 and has become a household name across the Big Country. The coffee stand went mobile in 2015 and by the spring of 2019, enough demand was garnered to open a second location.

Images provided by Big Country Coffee via Facebook

Some atypical drinks will include the Galaxy Frappuccino, which is said to taste like a Milky Way chocolate bar and BCH’s Web Manager, Erica Garner’s favorite – the Wizard’s Brew Frappuccino, “I get it with almond milk with an extra shot!”

Big Country Coffee has two locations – one in the Wylie area and one in Original Town South.

On the Wylie side of town, it’s located at 5001 Buffalo Gap Road. That coffee stand is open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. most days.

In Original Town South, you’re going to go to 802 South Treadaway Boulevard. That coffee stand is open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. most days.

While not located in Abilene, The Branch Coffeehouse in Tuscola is known around the Big Country. If you haven’t heard of The Branch, let’s get you acquainted!

The Branch started out as a dream for then Texas A&M University student, Maggie Awalt, in 2018. By the summer of 2020, Awalt’s dream became reality.

Images provided by The Branch Coffeehouse via Facebook

While asking around about the best coffee drinks at local shops, Victoria Roach, KTAB Evening News Producer asked, “Does it have to be Abilene?”

Victoria insisted on adding The Branch Coffee House in Tuscola, complete with big eyes while making the suggestion.

“They’re super community-involved,” Victoria boasted.

Bailee Walker, Production Assistant for the station, chimed in with the suggestion of the Honey Lavender Latte at The Branch.

At The Branch, you can get a myriad of assorted drinks, treats and goods – you can even order online!

Grab your Honey Lavender Latte at The Branch, located at 742 Garza Avenue in Tuscola. This coffeehouse is open most days from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

Starting out in 2020, EspressOak Mobile Coffee Bar comes highly praised in the BCH newsroom.

Images provided by Espresso Oak Mobile Coffee Bar via Facebook

As coffee connoisseur of the newsroom, Victoria suggested a simple American from EspressOak. However, I could very much be persuaded into giving The Seattle a try!

While not in a steady location every day, EspressOak can be found all over town. Most recently, the cute van was last spotted over the weekend at the Abilene Beer Summit, and it’s next expected to set up shop at Haunted Mimosa Walk Abilene on Saturday, October 8.

In the meantime, take a gander at its menu and find what you like!

Located so close to the KTAB/KRBC studios, we couldn’t possibly forget about Fox Coffee.

Fox opened its stand in August 2016 and has been doling out delicious drinks – both hot and cold – ever since.

On the subject of unusual flavors, In 2021, Fox announced a Cheddar Cheese Latte. Reviews were mixed. The post was made March 31, so it could very well have been an April Fools joke!

While I’m not going to go with that order, let me know if it’s still on the menu and if you liked it!

Images provided by Fox Coffee via Facebook

Fox has a reputation for wonderful customer service in Abilene. BCH Reporter Noah McKinney said his favorite drink there is technically a seasonal item.

“I always get their Dirty Snowball,” said Noah. “I think it’s technically a Christmas drink, but they’ll make it anytime.”

Fox Coffee also hosts local food trucks in its parking lot from time to time. So sometimes, when you’re getting your Dirty Snowball, you’ll be able to pick up a grilled cheese from The Toasted Traveler.

Open for business most days from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., this coffee stand is located next to Schlotzsky’s, at 4574 South 14th Street.

Just since December 2019, Front Porch Coffee Co. & Bakery quickly made a name for itself across Abilene. It was even featured as number five on BCH’s list of Abilene’s most Instagram-able spots.

Image credits (left to right): Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, Front Porch Coffee Co. & Bakery via Facebook and Hannah Jordan via Instagram

While Front Porch boasts the classic favorites like macchiatos and cold brews, one out-of-this world flavor that’s a must try, according to our resident coffee expert – the Peach Cobbler Latte. You can even order online.

Just across the street from The Well church, Front Porch Coffee Co. & Baker is located at 702 North 2nd Street. You can get your favorites there between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on most days.

While Grain Theory is known as a great alcoholic drink spot, did you know it also provides incredible coffee – and also some good BBQ?

Grain Theory was also named number 20 on BCH’s list of Abilene’s most Instagram-able spots.

Image credits (left to right): Grain Theory via Facebook, Victoria Roach, Sky Janics and Katelynn Cobb via Instagram

Although Grain Theory doesn’t have any crazy flavors on its coffee menu, sometimes, simple is the best way to go.

“Their vanilla lattes are the best,” Victoria advised.

Seated next to Vagabond Pizza, you can get your Grain Theory Vanilla Latte at 202 Pine Street in Downtown Abilene.

Unlike other coffee joints in town, this multi-faceted eatery is open a little later. Hours include 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. throughout the week, and until 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mad Coffee & More has been a staple to the Wylie area of Abilene since 2013. With fun signature drink flavors like Apple Pie Chai and Birthday Cake, it’s no wonder the shop’s made a local name for itself.

Images provided by Mad Coffee & More via Facebook

While those cereal signature drinks look incredible, a highly recommended option is the Dirty Cookies & Crème Frappuccino.

Visit Mad Coffee & More at 8049 US-83, open 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. most days.

Once located within The Hallows, Majestic Coffee Shop in Downtown Abilene has one unusual menu item that sets it apart from the rest of Abilene’s incredible coffee shops – and that is cereal-infused milks.

Image credits (left to right): Majestic Coffee Shop via Facebook, The Hallows and Victoria Roach

While talking with our coffee expert, Victoria Roach, the moment I asked about Majestic, her eyes got wide in excitement:

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte,” Victoria exclaimed. “They make the cereal, then use milk from the cereal for the latte!”

Grab your cereal-infused lattes at Majestic, located cattycorner to Grain Theory, at 181 Pine Street in downtown. At Majestic, baristas stay open late for you; 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. most days of the week.

Where do I start with Mezamiz Coffee House? Growing up in Abilene, I spent so many nights studying at this coffee house, attending open mic nights on Tuesday, and also learning a love for Deaf culture by attending Deaf Coffee on Thursdays. There is so much I, personally, love about Mez. Let’s point out that this is not a sponsored article.

It’s a similar story to many other Abilenians. Mez is a staple of the city.

From the décor to the overall ambiance, it’s a perfect place to have a bible study, catch up with an old friend, study for a class or play a board game. Speaking of décor, I can’t tell you how many times I, as a rebellious teenager, wanted to steal the ‘Hippies use backdoor’ sign!

Image credits (left to right): Victoria Roach and Mezamiz Coffee House via Facebook

Although there are some fun flavors on the menu, broke students and coffee experts alike tend to agree on the simple things:

“[I’d recommend] Just a regular iced coffee,” Victoria suggested. “They put sugar and cream in it, and it’s like $2.90.”

Mez doesn’t just do coffees, though. I am a huge fan of the smoothies! It also offers delicious hot meals, and even beer and wine.

Mezamiz Coffee House is located within the Cloister’s Courtyard Shops at 3909 South 7th Street.

Much like Mezamiz, my crew and I spent a lot of time at Monks Coffee Shop. On Thursdays, my high school best friend and I would always go to study and stay for open mic night.

The coffee shop was first opened in 2006 by a local pastor who I had the pleasure of meeting years ago. His spirit of generosity has certainly been passed down to current owners and employees.

It’s a place lots of tourists like to visit in Downtown Abilene, largely due to its community involvement and dedication to local artists.

Monks was also named number six on BCH’s list of Abilene’s most Instagram-able spots.

Image credits: Monks Coffee Shop via Facebook and Victoria Roach

This coffee shop has excellent baristas who are always available to make a great suggestion. One fun flavor, although not a coffee but still very noteworthy; Habanero Peach Green Tea.

Once again, taking lead from KTAB coffee expert, Victoria Roach, she suggests the Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha.

However, if you’re not too keen on coffee, BCH Photo Journalist Logan Price said he highly recommends a classic hot chocolate.

Monks Coffee Shop is seated right next to Bogie’s Downtown Deli, at 233 Cypress Street. Baristas serve 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. most days.

Moose Mountain quickly became an Abilene favorite, after only opening its storefront a year ago.

Outer images provided by Moose Mountain, LLC via Facebook

“Moose Mountain’s Cherry Cold Brew is bussin’,” said BCH photo journalist, Isiah Guerra.

Moose Mountain is located in Abilene’s SoDA District, at 817 South 2nd Street. House of operation are typically from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on most days.

Another incredible coffee shop just outside of Abilene is Mulebarn Coffee in Hawley. Having just celebrated its third birthday, Mulebarn was a must for this list.

Images provided by Mulebarn Coffee via Facebook

Excited to learn that Mulebarn made it to the list, Victoria had nothing but great things to say about the coffee shop.

“They’re so sweet there! [I suggest] Literally any of their fraps, my favorite is caramel,” Victoria raved.

You can go in or utilize the drive-thru at Mulebarn Coffee, at 13981 Highway 277 South in Hawley. Smiling faces are there to serve most days from 6:30 in the morning until 6:00 at night.

Back in Abilene, Allen Ridge is still fairly new to the scene. Within Allen Ridge, lies an incredible Vietnamese eatery called Phoenix Pho boba Tea.

Phoenix Pho was also named number 12 on BCH’s list of Abilene’s most Instagram-able spots.

Images provided by Phoenix Pho via Facebook and Stina P. via Instagram

Although Phoenix Pho doesn’t have crazy, out-of-this-world flavors – a somewhat unusual drink could be the Oreo Dream Smoothie.

While my favorite drink there is the Strawberry Basil Lemonade, Victoria suggests a frozen coffee – which might be more on theme.

Phoenix Pho is located next to Abilene Nail Bar at 2449 North Judge Ely Boulevard. Grab your frozen coffee between 11:00 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. most days.

Although it’s actually a chain, Summer Moon’s just getting started in Abilene. Just opening over the summer, the coffee shop’s Moon Milk is big talk around town.

Images provided by Karley Cross and Allen Ridge via Facebook

Something Victoria and I have in common: Our coffee orders at Summer Moon. You really can’t go wrong with a Mocha Moon.

However, if you’re in the mood to try something new try out one of these:

Blue Moon Latte

Whisper Moon Latte

Double Moon Shaker

If you’re big on seasonal flavors, you’re in luck. Fall is here and so are Autumn Moon Lattes.

Within Allen Ridge, between The Biscuit Bar and the soon-to-be Cork & Pig Tavern, grab your Moon Milk coffees at 2443 North Judge Ely Boulevard. Baristas serve most days from 6:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night.

This National and International Coffee Days, go try out some of these critically acclaimed Abilene coffee drinks! Be sure to tag @BigCountryHomepage on Instagram – we’ll add you to our IG story!