Chicago mother allegedly killed 2 young sons in horrific attack, prosecutors say

(NBC) – Chicago prosecutors detailed horrific allegations against a 20-year-old woman who is accused of murdering her two young sons and brutally attacking her grandfather before jumping out of an 11-story window.

Aleah Newell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the deaths of her 7-month-old baby and 2-year-old son, according to a court document from the Cook County State’s Attorney office. Newell’s 70-year-old grandfather, who was not named, survived multiple stab wounds and is expected to live.

The attack allegedly occurred at the grandfather’s apartment on New Year’s Day. Prosecutors said that Newell was running a bath when her grandfather came in to use the toilet. Newell then allegedly put him in a chokehold and used a towel bar to hit him in the head.

She allegedly took a knife from the kitchen while her grandfather was attempting to recover from the attack and charged at him, stabbing him repeatedly even after he fell to the ground, according to the court document.

After the grandfather lost consciousness, Newell allegedly attacked her 7-month-old son Ameer with the knife before plunging him into the tub of hot water, prosecutors said. She allegedly left the baby in the tub while the faucet continued to run.

Newell’s alleged attack continued as she targeted her 2-year-old son Johntavis, who was in the living room, according to the court document. Prosecutors said she picked her son up and tossed him from the 11-story apartment window.

Johntavis suffered multiple fractures to the head and blunt force trauma from the fall.

According to the State’s Attorney’s account, Newell then jumped out of the window about 20 seconds after her toddler was thrown. She went through a window washer scaffold hanging around the third floor and landed on the concrete, but only suffered a broken ankle and wrist, the court document said.

A security woman found Johntavis and the mother on the concrete and called 911. It was about this time that another tenant from the tenth floor called security to inform them water was coming through their ceiling, according to court document.

Body camera footage showed officers force entry into the grandfather’s apartment, where the found the 70-year-old man was “moaning in a pool of blood,” prosecutors said. A Chicago police officer attempted to perform CPR on the 7-month old found in the tub but was unsuccessful.

Newell, who had surgery for her ankle and wrist injuries, has been ordered held without bond in connection with the case, NBC Chicago reported.

Newell was diagnosed with a mood disorder in the summer after an attempted suicide, prosecutors said. She was staying at a homeless shelter for two days at the end of December before calling her mother on New Year’s Eve asking her to pick up the children, according to the court document.

She told her mother she wanted to “get her life together,” but Newell was gone by the time her mother showed up on Jan. 1, the document said.