ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Arimy Beasley, the Chief Prosecutor of the 42nd District Court in Taylor County, has announced her candidacy for the 42nd District Court Judge.

The current judge, James Eidson, will not seek reelection. Born and raised in West Texas, Beasley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance from McMurry University. While at the university, she worked at the Taylor County Auditor’s Office. She later attended Texas Tech School of Law, where she specialized in family law, and graduated in 2006.

In 2003, Beasley married Dean Beasley and now has three sons. She has previously served as a Board Member for the Noah Project and as a Committee Member for the American Heart Association. Currently, she is a member of the Taylor County Sexual Assault Response Team, an active member of Beltway Park Church, and a proud mother of sports-loving sons.

Beasley joined the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office in May 2011, where she headed the Civil Division. Her responsibilities included prosecuting cases related to Child Protective Services and obtaining Protective Orders for victims of domestic violence. In August 2013, she started prosecuting misdemeanor criminal cases and later secured a promotion to felony prosecutor in 2014 for the 42nd District Court where she currently serves.

As the Chief Felony Prosecutor, Beasley has prosecuted various cases in Taylor County.

“Murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, continued sexual assault of a child, drugs, theft, evading from the police. That’s what I’ve done for the last ten years, and I’ve fought tirelessly for the victims of those crimes,” Beasley said.

The 42nd District Court covers Taylor, Callahan, and Coleman Counties, with the jurisdiction for felony criminal cases and civil cases, including family law and Child Protective Services.