Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home

News
Posted:

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — A police chief says officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man who was firing a gun in a home hours after he was released from a hospital where his mental health had been evaluated.

Lancaster police Chief Samuel Urbanski says that officers were dispatched Sunday night to a home after receiving a report that a man was refusing to let a woman leave.

He says officers took the man to a hospital for evaluation and he was later released.

He says police shot the man Monday morning as he was firing a gun in a different home occupied by a woman and two children.

