Child care applications for essential personnel open Monday on United Way and additional agency websites

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB)- The United Way is working with the Alliance for Women and Children, YMCA of Abilene and the Boys and Girls Club of Abilene to provide child care for emergency personnel still clocking in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application to apply for child care services will be available on the United Way’s website, as well as on each of the agencies they’re working with starting Monday, March 23.

Families eligible include those with members in the medical field, city, state and county employees among others – the agencies and United Way will ultimately determine who is selected for this eight-week program.

The agencies will take in roughly 1,200 children and divide them among the Bonham, Jackson and Martinez elementary school campuses in Abilene. Each sect of 400 students will be separated into groups of 10 with an adult in each pack. The small groups will rotate then through activities throughout the day such as doing schoolwork or having play time.

Boys and Girls Club of Abilene Director/ CEO Mark Young says his employees are excited to provide a sense of normalcy to families during this uncertain time.

“We’re looking forward to being back around kids and serving those families,” said Young.

Young’s agency is also hiring additional staff members for this hopefully temporary program. Those interested can apply by visiting the Boys and Girls Club location at 4610 N. 10th Street between 10 am – 4 pm to apply.