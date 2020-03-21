1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Catholic churches in the Diocese of San Angelo Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Hardin Simmons University Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Child care applications for essential personnel open Monday on United Way and additional agency websites

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB)- The United Way is working with the Alliance for Women and Children, YMCA of Abilene and the Boys and Girls Club of Abilene to provide child care for emergency personnel still clocking in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application to apply for child care services will be available on the United Way’s website, as well as on each of the agencies they’re working with starting Monday, March 23.

Families eligible include those with members in the medical field, city, state and county employees among others – the agencies and United Way will ultimately determine who is selected for this eight-week program.

The agencies will take in roughly 1,200 children and divide them among the Bonham, Jackson and Martinez elementary school campuses in Abilene. Each sect of 400 students will be separated into groups of 10 with an adult in each pack. The small groups will rotate then through activities throughout the day such as doing schoolwork or having play time.

Boys and Girls Club of Abilene Director/ CEO Mark Young says his employees are excited to provide a sense of normalcy to families during this uncertain time.

“We’re looking forward to being back around kids and serving those families,” said Young.

Young’s agency is also hiring additional staff members for this hopefully temporary program. Those interested can apply by visiting the Boys and Girls Club location at 4610 N. 10th Street between 10 am – 4 pm to apply.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss