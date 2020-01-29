Child pornography suspect arrested for crimes in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man from Brady, Texas was arrested and charged with promotion of child pornography for crimes committed in Abilene.

According to the APD, the suspect, Travis Charles Tuckness, 28, was arrested in Hillsboro, Texas on January 29, 2020.

Abilene Police Cyber Crimes Detectives secured an arrest warrant from the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office for Tuckness, charging him with the Second Degree Felony.

He is now being held in the Hill County jail on $60,000 in bonds.