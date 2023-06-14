SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Exceptional Kids Rodeo, an annual event for children with special needs, was held at the Nolan County Coliseum on June 14. This event is put together by the American Junior Rodeo Association in partnership with the Joseph Thomas Foundation.

During this event, children had the opportunity to rope a practice calf, learn to tie a goat, leave a painted handprint on a goat, and even ride a real horse.

Alani Thomas has participated in this event for many years, and she said it is important to her.

“I like coming here because it’s always fun coming here and seeing all of the people and all the stuff we can do,” shared Thomas.

This is the eighth year for the rodeo and the organizers said they do not plan to stop putting this event together anytime soon.