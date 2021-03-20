Children’s Performing Arts Series to present ‘Chris Perondi’s stunt dog experience’ in Abilene

Abilene, Texas (Press Release) – Children’s Performing Arts Series (CPAS) is bringing live family shows back to the Abilene stage. “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” will be presented with limited, distanced seating at the open-air Entertainment Pavilion at the Taylor County Expo Center on Saturday, March 27 at 1 pm and 5 pm.

Witness incredible tricks, big air stunts, comical antics, and athletic feats performed by amazing dogs rescued from shelters. Featured on Ellen, Oprah, The Tonight Show, and many more.

All ages will enjoy this fun-filled, action-packed family event! Single show tickets are only $10, $9 for Military. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

The CPAS complete season of shows includes:

LIVE SHOWS

CINDERELLA Sun, April 18, 2 PM

Presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre

The beloved tale of Cinderella comes to life on stage with colorful Panto Company-style sets, original songs, plenty of excitement, and — of course — a happy ending!

ACROBATS OF CIRQUE-TACULAR Sun, May 16, 2 PM

Presented at the Historic Paramount Theatre

Acrobats, aerialists, and circus specialty artists bend, twist, flip, and fly in this high-energy, family-friendly flurry of fun!

*A “Plan (B) for Safety” option will move the Cinderella and Acrobats of Cirque-tacular shows to open air venues if that seems to be the safer option nearer the dates of the shows.

VIRTUAL SHOWS (Produced by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre)*

Available for in-home streaming by families and small groups. Virtual shows come with special “CPAS at Home” packages that include: a brand-new copy of the book that inspired the show; a $25 Market Street gift card; popcorn to enjoy while watching; written instructions for show-related crafts, games, and activities delivered to your door (if within Abilene city limits) and fun video extras.

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Matthew and Marilla need a boy to help around their Prince Edward Island farm. They are not expecting Anne, a vivacious orphan with a wild imagination and a joyful zeal for life.

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

FROM THE MIXED UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER

Claudia and her brother Jamie decide to run away and secretly move into The Metropolitan Museum of Art, sending them on a humorous journey of mystery, intrigue and self-discovery. Based on the Newbery Medal-winning book.

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

CHICKEN DANCE

Hens Marge and Lola enter the barnyard talent contest to win tickets to the Elvis Poultry concert! First, though, they must out-perform the talented ducks, led by Mac, the barn bully. Will they triumph or be all shook up?

Recommended for Pre-K and up.

For more information, contact CPAS director Hollye Jaklewicz at 325-370-6291 or hollye@abilenecac.org.