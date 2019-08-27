Chili Super Bowl & Cookoff benefiting Ben Richey Boys Ranch coming this weekend

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only in Texas can you go to an event that claims to host the world’s largest chili pot.

Taking place at the Old Settlers’ Ground in Buffalo Gap, the Chili Super Bowl and Cookoff will feature hundreds of chili, brisket, chicken, beans and rib cooking teams from all over Texas.

Benefiting the Ben Richey Boys Ranch, the funds will go directly to the nonprofit’s Family Program, that helps transition single mothers into independent living.

Officials say this cook-off has helped raise nearly $2 million for the nonprofit since 1982.

“Just really doing a good thing, getting them back on their feet and financially stable so they can enter the community as productive members of society again and be able to support themselves without having anybody in the picture for them,” says Jon Early, President of the Chili Bowl Board.

The event kicks off this Saturday at 11 a.m. and will continue into Sunday.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.