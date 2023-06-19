ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) ­— Abilene is the hottest it’s been all year, with a whopping high of 106° Monday and an increased humidity point making it feel even hotter. You may have noticed people out in the heat recently, wondering what they can do to get out. Or maybe, you have young children at home and it’s too hot to just walk around. We’ve compiled a list of ideas to beat the heat at home and around town, with options from free to paid.

Free ways to get out of the heat

According to 2-1-1 Texas, there are three cooling centers in town. These shelters are available when temperatures reach 86° and continue to climb.

2-1-1 says The Salvation Army is open to the public, without any sort of application process, during times of dangerously hot weather. “Older and/or frail adults, homeless people, parents with small children and persons with health conditions that may be made worse by the weather should consider spending time in a cooling center,” the list read. The Salvation Army of Abilene is located at 1726 Butternut Street, and is open 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Second on 2-1-1’s list is Love & Care Ministries’ Day Room Cooling Center. The listing says the cooling center, “Provides bottled water and an air conditioned facility which is open to the public during dangerously hot weather.” Love & Care Ministries lives at 233 Fannin Street, and operates from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Lastly, City Light Community Ministries is listed to have a Cooling Station in its lobby. This service, “Provides a space to cool down which is open to the public during dangerously hot weather,” the listing read. City Light Community Ministries is located at 336 Hickory Street, and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

With children home all day long for summer break, sitting them down in front of the TV or with a tablet might be an easy route, but it can get boring. Plus, how can memories be made doing that?

The Abilene Public Library, while not a cooling center, does always seem to be well air conditioned and has plenty of books and other programs to keep you and/ or the kids busy when it’s too hot to stay outside.

Check out some of the events the library puts on here

Abilene Public Library branches:

Downtown branch – 202 Cedar Street

Mockingbird branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane

South branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road at the Mall of Abilene

Did you know our five Abilene splash pads were free? Splash pads are located at Nelson, Redbud, Sears, Stevenson, and Scarborough parks, and they are opened from dawn until dusk every single day between mid-April and mid-October.

Additionally, Christian Service Center (CSC) of Abilene has a Seasonal Comfort program to help residents during the cold and hot months. The program isn’t a fan giveaway, necessarily. Although, CSC told BigCountryHomepage.com anyone in need can call them at (325) 673-7531 to set up an appointment for a fan free of charge to the client.

Cool at-home activities

For starters, there is absolutely nothing wrong with family movie marathon! You can go a step further and make an average day more special with a fort, twinkle lights, some fans pointed inside the fort to stay cool, and maybe make a delicious smoothie.

If you’re feeling especially generous, give a candy salad a try! Gaining much popularity on TikTok, candy salad is pretty much just how it sounds. You throw a bunch of different candies in a bowl, toss it all together, and enjoy.

On the topic of sweet summer treats, you could also try your hand at making homemade popsicles.

To make your popsicles, all you’re going to need is:

Fresh fruit

Yogurt or juice

Sweetener (like honey)

Lemon or lime juice to balance out sweetness and tartness

Vanilla extract (optional)

Blender

Popsicle molds

Popsicle molds are incredibly easy to find this time of year in any grocery store or even value store. They might run you up to $20.00, depending on the quantity of popsicles you are making and the quality of the molds.

Pop those guys in the freezer to firm up, and in the meantime, you can cool down by running through the sprinklers outside. You could also always go visit an Abilene splash pad while you wait on your popsicles.

Paid options to chill out

If you love the sun and heat, swimming is always a fantastic and refreshing option:

Adventure Cove is a public swimming pool with several fun slides – located at 2742 South 9th Street

Sup Abilene has beach-like access to Lake Fort Phantom with paddleboard and kayak rental options – located at 9 Cherokee Circle

YMCA of Abilene has swim times every day of the week – located at 3125 South 32nd Street

Can you handle being in the heat just for a little while? An excellent suggestion would be visiting our museums:

After a visit to the museums, you could cool off with some locally made ice cream:

2 Profs Gourmet Ice Cream – 1158 East North 10th Street

Roll Shack – 2526 Buffalo Gap Road

Roll Shack Downtown – 202 Pine Street, Suite 105

Gus’s Gelato – 6410 Buffalo Gap Road, suite B

Mary’s Paleteria – 601 South Treadaway Boulevard

Bahama Bucks – 2519 North Judge Ely Boulevard

MOOD Froyo & Coffee – 6350 Buffalo Gap Road

While these are all fun suggestions about town, it’s important to remember that heat exhaustion is a very real possibility on these very hot days. Make sure you have all your children and pets out of the car when you exit it, be mindful that sidewalks heat up fast and can hurt your pet’s paws, be sure to drink plenty of water, wear a hat to protect your scalp, and sunscreen to protect the rest of your skin.