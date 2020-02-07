China flight lands at Air Force base in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) — Friday about 250 U.S. citizens arrived back on American soil after being evacuated from China.
They will be quarantined at joint base San Antonio-Lackland for two weeks.
Officials will monitor the passengers for any signs of the coronavirus.
They will be housed on base and watched over by U.S. Marshals.
12 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, while about 100 more are still waiting on their results.
