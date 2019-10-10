Christian Women’s Connection Group luncheon brings women together through fellowship

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Christian Women’s Connection Group held a luncheon at the Abilene Country Club Thursday.

The group works to bring women together through fellowship and inspiration, hosting bible studies and guest speakers.

Thursday, they celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with performances from several Hispanic leaders in the community.

Organizers say they welcome anyone to join them.

“The ladies that come love it, they say, ‘Why haven’t we heard about this before?'” says Sharlyn Garoutte, Chair, Christian Womans Connection. “It’s just a wonderful experience and it’s very uplifting so that when you go home, you feel good and you’ve heard the speaker and what she had to say, and it helps draw you closer to your relationship with Christ.”

Thursday’s theme focused on Hispanic Heritage, with a performance by Ballet Folklorico dancers.