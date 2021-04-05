Christians gather for in-person Easter services for the first time in two years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Several Churches in the Key City were able to celebrate Easter in person for the first time in two years.

“I mean two years, that’s just crazy,” said Scott Beard, Senior Pastor at FountainGate Fellowship.

The last traditional, in-house Easter service that most churches across the country had, including FountainGate Fellowship was in April of 2019.

“We had an amazing service last year; I was recording it at Lake Brownwood,” said Beard.

After a year of covid restrictions, Beard says he is excited to worship with the body of Christ.

“We’re a community, we’re meant to be communal, we’re meant to be together and interact, keep each other accountable, love each other,” said Beard.

“I am so excited,” said Tamara Greenway, church member and volunteer.

Greenway says she’s happy to be back in church for Easter to meet all the new faces.

“I love it, because it brings new people in, and I’m like God do your thing, and keep them here,” said Greenway.

And while Beard recognizes that walls don’t define the body of Christ, he says getting to celebrate in person is essential.

“God didn’t create us to socially distance, 1 Corinthians 12 says that we’re a body of Christ,” said Beard. “At the end of the day we did what we had to do during that season but for people that were online strictly and have come back, man they will tell you there’s nothing like being in person.”

Beard hopes that after Resurrection weekend, more people will start attending church in person again.