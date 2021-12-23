Christmas and New Year’s closures for the City of Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While you prepare to wind down- or up, for the holidays, Brownwood officials employees are doing the same.

According to officials with the City of Brownwood, offices and service centers will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, emergency services will still be available.

Holidays observed

Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021

Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

City Hall and non-emergency services

December 23: CLOSED

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

December 27: Regular hours of operation resume

New Year’s Eve: CLOSED

New Year’s Day: CLOSED

January 3: Regular hours of operation resume

Waste disposal services

Landfill and Recycling Center

December 23: CLOSED

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

December 27: Regular hours of operation resume

December 29: Collecting Thursday’s route

December 30: Collecting Friday’s route

January 3: Regular hours of operation resume

Brownwood curbside trash routes

December 23: Thursday route collected

Christmas Eve: No service

December 27: Regular route resumes

The City of Brownwood asks that carts be out by 7:00 a.m. to ensure collection.

For additional questions about Brownwood waste collection, call (325) 643-4200.

Landfill questions and concerns

Call: (325) 646-6574

Recycling questions and concerns

Call: (325) 641-8832

Who to call in case of an emergency

Water emergencies

Call: (325) 646-6000

Animal emergencies

APD Dispatch: (325) 673-8331

Serious emergencies

Police: 9-1-1

Non-emergent, crimes, nuisances

Brownwood Police Department: (325) 646-2525