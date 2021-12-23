Christmas and New Year’s closures for the City of Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While you prepare to wind down- or up, for the holidays, Brownwood officials employees are doing the same.
According to officials with the City of Brownwood, offices and service centers will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. However, emergency services will still be available.
Holidays observed
Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021
Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021
New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
City Hall and non-emergency services
December 23: CLOSED
Christmas Eve: CLOSED
Christmas Day: CLOSED
December 27: Regular hours of operation resume
New Year’s Eve: CLOSED
New Year’s Day: CLOSED
January 3: Regular hours of operation resume
Waste disposal services
Landfill and Recycling Center
December 23: CLOSED
Christmas Eve: CLOSED
Christmas Day: CLOSED
December 27: Regular hours of operation resume
December 29: Collecting Thursday’s route
December 30: Collecting Friday’s route
January 3: Regular hours of operation resume
Brownwood curbside trash routes
December 23: Thursday route collected
Christmas Eve: No service
December 27: Regular route resumes
The City of Brownwood asks that carts be out by 7:00 a.m. to ensure collection.
For additional questions about Brownwood waste collection, call (325) 643-4200.
Landfill questions and concerns
Call: (325) 646-6574
Recycling questions and concerns
Call: (325) 641-8832
Who to call in case of an emergency
Water emergencies
Call: (325) 646-6000
Animal emergencies
APD Dispatch: (325) 673-8331
Serious emergencies
Police: 9-1-1
Non-emergent, crimes, nuisances
Brownwood Police Department: (325) 646-2525