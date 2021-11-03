Christmas Carousel giving back to Abilene students struggling with hunger

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Later this week the Junior League of Abilene (JLA) will host its annual Christmas Carousel. Members eagerly anticipate the holiday-shopping event that is sure to spread cheer to the community while aiding in an even greater mission.

One of the programs benefiting from Christmas Carousel is the Carepacks for Kids program, organized between the JLA and Love and Care Ministries. The program sends snacks home with students that face food insecurity to be eaten over the weekend – a time they may not be getting a full meal like they would on school days or holidays.

The food program helps ease the hunger of students identified at Abilene ISD. The district’s Homeless and Foster Care Liaison, Darrin Cox, says that unfortunately the number of students that wonder where their next meal is coming from has grown over the last couple years.

“We’ve seen an increase in those numbers, especially going through the COVID year and last year,” said Cox. “You look at the statistics for AISD, about 73% qualify for free and reduced lunch.”

Every other week, volunteers with JLA, Love and Care, and just from around town come together to bundle as many as 2,000 care packs to be given out to local schools. JLA’s chair of its homeless youth program, Linsey Green, says this labor is done with love.

“It feels really great just to help in anyway that we can,” said Green. “We love our community and we just try to pour in as much love as we can.”

To purchase tickets to Christmas Carousel set from November 4-6 visit this link here.