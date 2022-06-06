CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Santa’s coming to town! It’s Christmas in June for the children of Carbon who were affected by the Eastland Complex fire of March.

Several of Santa Claus’s volunteers will be helping out with a Convoy of Toys at the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from Eastland County Today, Lone Star Santas – a nonprofit organization of volunteer Santas, Missus Clauses, elves and reindeer keepers – are dedicated to bringing disaster relief to children with a Convoy of Toys.

The Convoy of Toys headed to Carbon is solely for families and children who were impacted by the Eastland Complex fire.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, little ones may choose a toy and visit with Santa. They can even have their picture taken with the big guy! The event is expected to wrap up at 2:00 Saturday afternoon.