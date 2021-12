ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A death investigation was underway Saturday afternoon, Christmas Day, just off South 7th Street in Abilene.

A death was reported to the Abilene Police Department around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, in the 5200 block of Encino Road.

The APD explained to KTAB/KRBC that the body could not be identified at this time, and detectives are working on doing so.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.