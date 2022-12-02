ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KACU, a local NPR affiliate and Abilene Christian University radio station, will broadcast a locally produced production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Christmas Eve. Tickets to the live recording at the Paramount Theater on Wednesday, December 7, are on sale now.

Amanda Keith, Director of the event, said this Christmas classic will be shown in a new way.

“It’s familiar because it’s a Christmas carol. Everybody knows the story. This is a different way to experience it,” said Keith.

The hour long performance will feature local talent that will provide voice and sound effects to bring the timeless Christmas classic to life. Everything from the guests at the party, to Jacob Marley’s rattling spectral chains, will be simulated by the cast. Charlie Hukill, actor, said this production focuses much more on the sound aspects, compared to visual productions, to really bring the story to life.

“And so, you have to sort of create in a way, a visual image, but only with the auditory aspects. And because it’s a radio play, the fact that I’m 30 years too old to play Bob Cratchit won’t matter,” said Hukill.

This is the first holiday Radio Show KACU has held since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the station put on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ Neena McLain, actress, said that she hopes that this production will bring the community back in time.

“Hopefully we harken back to that simpler time when you gathered around the radio and listened,” McLain expressed.

Keith said the production has been a joy although quite a whirlwind. Some of the cast are lending their voices to multiple roles, each of which has to sound distinct. Even with the reduced practice time, Keith said she has complete confidence in them.

“I intentionally asked people who I knew had the ability to have four rehearsals and produce a good show,” Keith explained.

All proceeds go to support the KACU station and their mission.