ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Christmas lane is set to return for its 33rd year of cheer out at the Abilene State Supported Living Center (AbSSLC). Gates open to the public at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 2.

“We look forward to it every year, seeing all of the displays come to life at night time,” said AbSSLC Media communications Director, Shae Butts.

All of the traditional attractions will be back for this grand return to form. The decoration drive-thru, tiny train village, and meeting with Santa are all free of charge, as usual.

Concessions and photos with Santa will be available, with donations accepted to benefit the events and Christmas presents the center’s residents highly anticipate.

“It means the world to them just to have people come out,” Butts encouraged. “This is our biggest fundraiser, and we haven’t had it since 2019.”

2020 and 2021 saw a major shift in Christmas lane operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the virus, the AbSSLC campus was closed to the public. Christmas lane was scaled back and no indoor activities were available.

“It was honestly just a pretty down time for everyone. There just wasn’t anything very merry or bright for the past couple years,” added Butts.

Butts told KTAB/KRBC display plots are still available for those who would like to sponsor a decoration in the drive-thru portion. Those interested can contact the center at (325) 795-3370.

In addition to the newly refurbished train village, the AbSSLC’s hotline to the North Pole is making a comeback. Big Country kids can speak with one of Santa’s elves directly to make their Christmas wishes official.

Tap here for more information from AbSSLC’s Christmas Lane. The attraction will be open most nights from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., beginning Friday.