Christmas Lane opens Friday in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 30-year-long Christmas tradition continues Friday in Abilene.

Christmas Lane at the Abilene State Supported Living Center opens Friday. The annual Christmas car ride lets visitors cruise around the center’s campus taking in more than 100 displays, and it’s all free.

Families can also enjoy concessions, Santa Claus, and the large model train set up inside one of the campus buildings.

“People have piled up in the car for 30 years to come out to see us, and we want them to continue with that,” says Shae Butts, Abilene State Supported Living Center. “We are just honored to be a part of the community’s tradition like this.”

Christmas Lane opens Friday night and runs through Dec. 23.

It’s open during the week from 6-9 p.m. and on the weekends from 6-10 p.m.

There is no fee to enter, and for $5 you can get your picture taken with the one and only Santa Claus.