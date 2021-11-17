Christmas Lane returns to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Santa Claus will be making his return to this year’s 32nd Annual Christmas Lane, hosted by the Abilene State Supported Living Center (ASSLC).

Fewer elves can be seen helping out this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Typically, 20 people would be lending a hand per shift, each night of the event. This year, there will only be three per shift.

Since March of 2020, the ASSLC has not had any on-campus visitors, and last year’s Christmas Lane was only open to residents.

Now that Christmas Lane is back, there are some notable changes.

“We won’t have our inside displays or the concession stand… it will be a drive through only event… everyone must remain in their vehicles because of state federal regulations. “ Shae Butts, Director of Community Relations

Abilene State Supported Living Center

Christmas Lane opens Friday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m.

ASSLC says the event is free, but donations are accepted and appreciated.

Any money gathered will go to support its residents.