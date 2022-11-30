CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Visiting Christmas tree farms out in East Texas was a staple for the Millican family during the holidays. Joan Millican, wife of Larry Millican, said getting the family Christmas tree each year is special.

“When our children were little, we would load them up on a Saturday and take them, take a picnic lunch and go out to the Christmas tree farms in east Texas,” Joan Millican explained. “That was the biggest part of Christmas for us, you know get the Christmas tree, come home, decorate it, you know do all that. That was a family tradition.”

When Joan and her husband Larry inherited land from her mother out in Cross Plains, they knew what their next venture would be. They cleared the land, tested the soil, and got it ready for their new adventure.

“We decided it was time to do this. I mean do it full time. So, we are,” said Larry Millican.

And so, Millican’s Heritage Christmas tree farm was established. With 30 acres of land, the Millican’s grow many different kinds of Christmas trees so that families can start their own tradition of cutting their tree.

“It was such a family thing for us, I wanted to give the families of the Big Country an opportunity to have the same privilege,” Joan Millican explained.

The process is simple and fun. There’s even pre-cut trees for those who want less work.

“They just come up here and tell us what they want to do. We hand them a saw and a piece of cardboard because either it muddy or there’s stickers,” Joan Millican said. “And we’ve got four fields they can look through and then they bring it up here we’ll bale it.”

And then visitors can be on their merry way. But the experience doesn’t end with just the tree. The Millican’s want to make sure they’re providing the best experience possible on their little slice of Heaven.

“We enjoy seeing people out there at the fire pit making smores and having a picnic and running around with the kids looking for a Christmas tree. That’s fun,” Joan Millican expressed.

But ultimately, just being able to see and interact with their visitors creates all the magic for Joan and Larry.

“Watching families cut down the tree and the children trying to, you know, they stand out there they say “timber!” and it just goes. Makes almost no sound,” Larry said with a chuckle.

The farm will be open Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday’s.