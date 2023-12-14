COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which affects deer species, was documented in Coleman County last week. Now, some local professionals explain how the disease works, what the concerns are, and what to not be concerned about.

CWD is a diagnosis found in deer, elk, moose, and other members of the deer family. While the disease has not been found to infect humans, it is fatal in deer. The first case in Texas was confirmed back in 2012, and Coleman County reported its first positive case on December 8 when a hunter voluntarily sent in their sample of a 2-year-old whitetail buck, harvested on a low fence property.

Two Big Country professionals in the hunting and ranching field spoke with KTAB/KRBC to educate the public on how this case may or may not be affecting local populations and our hunting economy.

“I’m more concerned that people just hear the headline, or read the headline, and aren’t looking into what it actually is and does,” said Jacob Bunton, owner of Broken Diamond Wild Game Processing in Tuscola.

Bunton underlined the main concern for those in his field, that public reaction to a positive confirmation can often be more severe than the realities of the disease. He said the confirmation didn’t have him alarmed quite yet, but he would be keeping an eye on the situation, and hopes others will do the same.

“It’s slow spreading, so there’s really no alarm bell. It would be a long time before anything really changes for anybody,” Bunton explained.

As slow spreading as CWD may be, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD) asked hunters and ranchers in the Coleman County and Cross Plains areas to be the first line of defense. While there is no cure or treatment once a deer has contracted CWD, TWPD said monitoring and containment are our best weapons.

“If they see any deer that are acting funny, have those deer tested after harvesting. Just do whatever Texas Parks and Wildlife wants them to do,” advised Coleman rancher, Dusty Greaves.

This plan of action is exactly what Greaves said he’s been doing on his Coleman ranch to help contain the spread of CWD. TWPD released a list of symptoms of CWD:

Progressive weight loss

Stumbling or tremors with a lack of coordination

Loss of appetite, teeth grinding

Abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears

Excessive thirst, salivation, or urination

Hunters and ranchers who harvest deer between Coleman and Cross Plains should check in on their deer and if they exhibit any of the above signs, they should send the deer in for sampling.

The TPWD Wildlife Biologist for Coleman County, Stoney Newberry and can be contacted by phone or an email his way. TPWD will also be establishing surveillance and containment zones in the Coleman County area in early 2024.

Greaves and Bunton agreed now is the time for anyone concerned about this issue to become a part of the defense system. Bunton told KTAB/KRBC he felt hunters will continue to hunt, which is exactly what’s needed to keep a close eye on the development of the disease.

“If you have the option to get it sampled, get it sampled… Take initiative and be part of the cause to fight it and hopefully help stop it,” Bunton clarified. “Avoiding it is not going to do any good.”

Since this is a neurological disease, no link has been found between the consumption of infected deer and infection in humans, but in the interest of precaution and safety, the Center for Disease Control recommends against this practice.

“Again, it’s not harming you, but it’s good to know it’s there so it can be contained,” added Bunton.

If you are unable to contact TPWD, Bunton said many processing plants like his in Tuscola have conducted yearly CWD testing in cooperation with TPWD, and they may be able to help you get in touch with the appropriate parties.