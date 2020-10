The Cooper Cougars open district with victory over Justin Northwest 54-21

The Cooper Cougars improved to 2-1 on the season and secured their first district win Friday against Justin Northwest.

The arrival of Noah Garcia played a massive role for the Cougars as he led them to victory over the Texans

Following his second touchdown of the day, a 65-yard run, Garcia now holds the Cooper all-time rushing record.

The Cougars will head to Granbury next Friday.