Church bus carrying 40 kids catches fire

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) – From 100 yards away, it was still a frightening sight to see.

Even more so the closer someone got to show the burning bus shrouded in thick smoke.

To think, 45 12-17 year olds at one time were inside until they heard what sounded like a blown tire.

“But we saw smoke coming up from the back of the bus,” chaperone Michelle Delgadillo says.

“And then the white smoke started turning into black smoke and then it caught on fire,” said passenger Davione Milam.

But by then, many now back at their church had gotten out of the bus in time.

Still looking at the images they took from a safe distance away, brought back how many had felt.

“It was scary. I seen all the girls like crying and freaking out, and it made me freak out more,” passenger Abby Ellison said.

Even in a time like that, these young people knew who they could ask for help.

“That’s the glory that God has given. He’s given us the strength,” passenger Ashley Fox says.

They sang songs of praise and gave thanks that everyone was safe and unhurt, although paramedics were on scene.

“Just precautionary for smoke inhalation, but it wasn’t. Just a bit of fear,” Rick Godwin, Senior Pastor says.

Especially, he says, knowing it could have been a far different ending.

“I thank God for his protection for all the kids. Everyone’s home safe. Most of their belongings are safe,” Godwin says.