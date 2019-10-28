Church helps Abilene firefighters celebrate National First Responders Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Today is National First Responders Day,

and what better way to show appreciation than with some free food?

Woodlawn Church of Christ’s congregation dropped off gift baskets full of snacks and other goodies to the firemen at Fire Station 7 on North Pioneer Drive.

This project was in the works for more than a month as church members worked to get a mix of homemade and store-bought treats to show appreciation to their neighborhood first responders.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to the first responders of Abilene and this fire station is in our neighborhood, so we chose this fire station to come over and bestow these gifts to the firemen here,” says Larry Fitzgerald, Woodlawn Church of Christ.

Woodlawn Church of Christ also said a special prayer for firefighters’ safety.