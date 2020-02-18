Church holds dedication service for Abilene’s first black gospel radio station

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A church held a dedication service for Abilene’s first black gospel radio station Sunday.

Roberta Thompson is a member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church and was there for the special service.

“Our black children, they love music, we love music, but just think what this station could do for them,” Thomson says. “We’re here today to celebrate the first black gospel radio station in Abilene and for that I am just so elated, blessed and happy.”

KVVO 94.1 Wildfire radio network first hit the airwaves last October.

Henry Flint is the overseer of the station and one of the DJs.

“My daughter Crystal, she’s kind of a historian, she does good. I get on there I just kind of lose it shouting. I have church on the radio,” Flint says. “This radio station came out of nowhere, this is strictly God.”

For many the church is the foundation of the community.

“It’s important for us to have to have something in Abilene for me that is black owned. It makes us visible in the community,” Flint says.

The station also airs scriptures, prayers, and sermons.

“It plays 24/7, and like the preacher said, if you can get up in the morning hearing that gospel music you can go to bed at night, and if you can’t sleep at night it’s there,” Flint says.

Organizers say you can help by sending in requests, CDs, or donations.