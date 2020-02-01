Church shooting after funeral in Florida leaves at least 2 dead, including teen boy

by: Minyvonne Burke and Dennis Romero

(NBC) – Four people were shot, two of them fatally, following a funeral Saturday afternoon at a church in Riviera Beach, Florida, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at Victory City Church.

A 15-year-old boy and adult male were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a juvenile were also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, Riviera Beach police said in a press release.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The church’s senior pastor, Tywuante D. Lupoe, said in a Facebook post that the congregation is mourning the loss of “two young black men to a senseless shooting.”

Riviera Beach is about six miles north of Palm Beach.

This is breaking story, check back for updates. 

