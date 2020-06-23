Church to provide school supplies for all Anson Elementary students

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A church in Anson has asked to provide school supplies for elementary students.
According to a social media post by the Anson Chamber of Commerce, First Baptist Church Anson has asked to provide supplies for all elementary students in the town.
Therefore, the district will not be releasing an elementary school supplies list for 2020-2021.
