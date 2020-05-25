Churches reopening with precautions to keep congregation safe

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Churches around the Big Country are opening their doors again with some precautions as the current pandemic continues.

“Today as you look at our numbers we’re at about 50 percent,” says Pastor Clyde Kieschnick at Zion Lutheran Church.

Pastor Kieschnick says they’ve been closed for more than a month.

“We do have churches and pastors who are very concerned and cautious and we have to understand that. Then there are those of us who are kind of ready. Being back in church was a goal,” says Pastor Kieschnick.

His team says they understand not everybody is comfortable with coming back to church just yet.

“People who are staying home, there is no judgment. We’re not upset at them for staying home obviously we love them just the same,” says Joshua Rucker, the church’s praise team leader.

Rucker has been in charge of the church’s technical support during the shutdown.

“Lots of people visiting on YouTube and lots of people visiting Facebook that we’re hoping when we get back to some sort of resemblance of normal, that those people will come in person and we’ll get to see their faces,” says Rucker.

Masks are optional but Rucker says they are encouraging everyone to use best health practices.

“Even though we didn’t block out every other pew, we did send out emails and make it clear to people please stay six feet away from your fellow congregants and when you touch a door or when you shake hands with somebody, even if it’s just an accident, go wash your hands or use some hand sanitizer. Just common sense. Just be safe,” says Rucker.

With the guidelines in place, members of the smaller than average congregation say they’re just rejoiceful to fellowship again.