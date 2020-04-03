Churches streaming services to congregations online

For a church that prides itself on community, times of the coronavirus pandemic certainly have not been easy.

Pastor of The Gathering at Pioneer Drive John Whitten said, “The room feels a lot more like a studio than a place where we do church services. It’s been kind of nice that in the rat race we’ve had to force ourselves to slow down and actually have substantive conversations.”

The Gathering at Pioneer Drive Baptist has always presented a live stream from church. Now, it’s the only option. However, even with Easter on the horizon, the church is doing everything they can to maintain a connection with their members.

Whitten said, “Easter is not canceled this year, we’re just celebrating it in a different way. We’re always going to remember that God still provided a way for us to celebrate Easter together as a church family.”

Minister of Worship for The Gathering at Pioneer Drive Craig Stotts said, “It’s going to be different but at the same time it’s an amazing opportunity for us to reflect on that in our own personal way aside from the crowd.”

Whitten said, “Even though coronavirus would not allow us to meet in person, technology gives us the ability to connect and to continue to praise the Lord and remain rooted together here at Pioneer Drive.”

Stotts said, “Though they’re not here physically in the room, we’re still connected through Jesus.”

Whitten said, “God’s been incredibly faithful that even in the midst of bad we’ve seen a lot of good.”

The Celebration Worship services will continue to stream at 9:00 AM on Sundays and The Gathering services will stream at 10:30 AM at http://pioneerdrive.org/.