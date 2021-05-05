Cinco de Mayo parade marches through North Abilene

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents took in a Cinco de Mayo parade Wednesday evening.

Cinco De Mayo is often confused for Mexican Independence Day, but is actually a different celebration, as local super luchador ‘Chido Man’ says.

“We are here at the Cinco de Mayo parade celebrating the Battle of Puebla in Mexico,” says Chido Man.

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams With Sammy Garcia

The Battle of Puebla, in which Mexico claimed victory over France in 1862.

Parade goers were treated to a lowrider caravan, Ballet Folklorico dancers, HSU’s 5 white horses, and a whole cast of local businessowners and community leaders, including Abilene mayor Anthony Williams.

Parade Attendees

Families from all over the Key city came out to indulge in Mexican-American heritage and share in the community spirit that lined each side of Vogel Street.

“Its a proud feeling because of our Mexican descent, being able to share our culture to other people around here and I’m so glad that Abilene is one of the cities that allows us to do all these activities” Said parade attendee Maria Serrano.

The route began at Saint Vincent’s Church in north Abilene and ended at Sears Park, where food trucks from locally owned Mexican restaurants and ice cream shops were waiting.

HSU’s 5 white horses wait to lead the parade