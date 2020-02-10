Cisco and Eastland Fire Departments battle early structure fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Cisco and Eastland Fire Departments spent their morning battling a structure fire located at the 200 Block of West 4th, Cisco.

Around 6:59 a.m. The Cisco Fire Department along with Eastland Fire Department, Medic 4 responded to a structure fire.

“Upon arrival, the home was fully involved with flames. The fire department went to a defensive strategy using large master streams to extinguish the fire. No other homes were destroyed or damaged in the area,” said the Cisco FD in a social media post.

According to the Cisco Fire Department, no injuries were reported, and the house was vacant at the time of the fire. 13 firefighters were on scene.