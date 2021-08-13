Cisco church closes after 140-year ministry

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The First Presbyterian Church in Cisco was constructed in 1924 during the town’s oil boom, but the congregation has been around since the town’s founding in 1881.

“The first service took place August, 29th, 1881 with four charter members,” says current church member and organist Kevin Ziehr.

The church’s decades-long history saw congregation after congregation come and go. City council members, Mayors, teachers, and countless other philanthropic citizens graced the pews on Sunday mornings.

Unfortunately, the swelling flow of members has made a downward trend in the past decade, forcing them to close the doors for good.

“There are approximately 10 regular attendees, most of them are past 75. The cost of maintenance is far too much to continue operating,” Ziehr said.

First Presbyterian Church of Cisco (2021)

The building’s ornate hand-carved pews, 97-year-old pipe organ, and various extravagant features are emblematic of the time it was brought up.

“They built it for it to be full every Sunday, which it was for many years. Shows the high hopes of the people at the time, the optimism they had,” says Ziehr.

Although even other days of the week saw a full house. For years the local boy scout chapter was run out of the church. Many former scouts remarked on their memories of derby car races and friendships made while there.

Though they cannot continue as they’d like, the congregation will be holding one final service on Aug. 29, 140 years to the day since the ministry’s first Service.

“We’re going out on a high note, and we have had several people RSVP, so there will be a good number here that day. More than the church has seen on a regular Sunday in many years,” says Ziehr.















The church is located at 500 West 6th street in Cisco Texas. Any questions or RSVP information can be E-mailed to Kevin Ziehr at Kjziehr@gmail.com