Cisco duo charged with making, delivering ‘substantial amounts’ of meth

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Cisco Police Department (CPD) has arrested two people on drug charges after reportedly finding them with “substantial quantities” of meth.

According to a social media post, DPS narcotics agents and CPD officers executed a search warrant at a hotel room in Cisco where they found 29-year-old Jesse Leland Ellison and 25-year-old Brittany Nicole Griffin in possession of methamphetamine.

CPD says Ellison already had warrants out of Eastland County for organized criminal activity.

The duo are now charged with manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, penalty group one, a first-degree felony.

Griffin was also charged with resisting arrest or search, CPD says.

Ellison and Griffin were taken to the Eastland County Jail.